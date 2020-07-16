Man with cerebral palsy asked to leave Wash. store because mask didn’t cover nose

“In alignment with CDC recommendations, we have trained all store associates that masks are required for all customers while shopping, with exceptions for small children and those with medical conditions. In this incident, while our store associate had the best of intentions, they did not properly follow this policy which exempts those with medical conditions,” read the statement in part. “We appreciate this matter being brought to our attention since as we continue to navigate this pandemic, we are committed to ongoing associate training on our safety policies to ensure a safe and comfortable shopping experience for all.”