New traffic signal at 50th Street and Milwaukee Avenue

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Starting today, July 16, the new traffic signal at the intersection of 50th Street and Milwaukee Avenue is operational.
The City of Lubbock Traffic Operations Department will be on-site with the signal operating in an all red flashing mode while crews install the new crosswalks and stop bars.
Crews will be on-site after the signal is operating in green-yellow-red mode to finish any remaining work at the intersection.
The City urges motorists to slow down and eliminate distractions in work zones for the safety of everyone on the road.
