Arnett Benson street maintenance project begins July 27

These areas have had previous concrete and asphalt repair contracts, and will now receive the ‘final touch’ to bring the streets to optimum condition. The product to be applied, a Cape Seal, is a combination of two street overlay surfaces that will mend the existing surface cracking, provide traction, great aesthetics, a smooth surface, quiet ride and extend the life of the road system. The first overlay, a Scrub Seal, will minimally impact traffic for about two hours during application. About two weeks after this process, the final product, a Micro Surface, will be applied. This, too, will impact traffic for about two hours during application.