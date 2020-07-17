End of triple-digit heat in sight

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Our triple-digit heat wave continues today, but my forecast of a little less heat remains on track. Unfortunately, so does my forecast of very little chance of rain.
Again today there are no warnings, watches, or advisories for today's heat in the KCBD viewing area. Like yesterday, however, it is still going to be hot.
This afternoon will be mostly sunny, slightly breezy, and - of course - hot. Highs will range from the upper 90s in the northwestern viewing area to near 105 degrees in the far southeastern viewing area.
There is a slim chance of storms over the far northwestern viewing area this evening and tonight. These may bring spotty rain, lightning, and strong wind gusts to that general area. It should remain dry elsewhere.
The heat will be back tomorrow and Sunday, though I do expect a drop of one to two degrees compared to the previous day's high temperatures.
The slim chance of storms over the northwestern viewing area will be back late each day. Based on today's data, I don't expect those storms to make it to Lubbock.
However...
In the late afternoon heat each day an isolated storm may pop up in the viewing area. With that in mind, rain is unlikely but not impossible.
Winds, outside of any storm activity, will range from light to slightly breezy (about 10 to 20 mph).
I don’t see any significant chance of rain well into next week. Later this morning I’ll add more to this story and my forecast video. That video will include the current drought monitor.
If you work or play outside continue to practice heat safety and know the signs of heat illness. For more information, including symptoms, see the National Weather Service’s web page on heat safety at https://www.weather.gov/safety/heat.
