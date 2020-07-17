LPD: Homeless man attacks Citibus driver who asked him to wear face mask

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A homeless man is in jail after attacking a Citibus driver who asked him to wear a face mask.
Police say 36-year-old Shonn Glenn Shepard hit a bus driver in the right arm with a 2x4 piece of wood after she told him he needed to wear a face mask on the bus.
Shepard got off the bus but later returned and started hitting the bus with the 2x4. They say he broke glass on the bus and the driver suffered serious injuries when he shattered the driver’s side window.
Police were called to 34th and Orlando around 2:30 p.m. on Thursday afternoon.
They found Shepard in an alley, where he threatened an officer with the bloody 2x4. The officer held him at gunpoint until he dropped the piece of wood and sat down on the ground.
Shepard was bleeding from cuts from the broken glass, but refused medical attention and was taken into custody.
Police say Shepard intentionally urinated in the back of the squad car as they were taking him in.
He has been charged with aggravated assault, criminal mischief and evading arrest. He is being held on $31,000 bond.
