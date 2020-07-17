2 from Lubbock arrested after officer-involved shooting in Knox County

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - At approximately 8:00 a.m. on July 16, a Texas Highway Patrol Trooper responded to US 82 regarding a report that someone was shooting at vehicles on the roadway.
Receiving a vehicle description, the Trooper and the Knox County Sheriff stopped a truck/tractor semi-trailer on US 82, approximately 8.5 miles west of Benjamin.
The suspect vehicle was stolen and occupied by Chase Rountree and Mychele Mendez.
As the vehicle stopped, Rountree exited the vehicle with a firearm.
The subject refused the commands of law enforcement and pointed weapon at officers at which time he was shot by both the Trooper and Knox County Sheriff.
Rountree was flown the Lubbock UMC with serious injuries.
Medez was not injured and is currently at the Knox County jail.
No law enforcement or civilians were injured.
Rountree will face aggravated assault charges on a peace officer and Mendez will face charges regarding vehicle theft. Other charges may be pending.
