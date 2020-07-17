Lubbock Doctor Says Nursing Home Isolation is Tragic

Dr. Michael McPherson is the Medical Director for both Garrison Geriatric and Education Center, Crown Point Health Suites and many other nursing homes in the area. In the same phone call, he also learned that Crown Point has 2 employees and at least 7 residents with COVID-19 infections. He says while nursing home residents are kind of isolated anyway for their own protection, there is something the rest of us can do to help. He says, “Protect those workers who have to leave those homes by wearing a mask, maintaining social distancing, wash your hands. Even if you don’t go there, if you go to United or some other place and you don’t have a mask on and you could expose one of those workers that have to go to that store.”