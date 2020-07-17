Remembering Abraham Vega: Funeral service brings hundreds in person, thousands online

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The South Plains is mourning for the loss of Lynn County Sheriff, community leader and family man Abraham Vega after he died last week from COVID-19 complications.
After nine days on a ventilator, Vega died at a Dallas medical center at the age of 48.
Hundreds of supporters, family members and different law enforcement agencies paid their respects at the Bulldog Stadium in Tahoka, where Vega went to high school.
At least 19,000 people attended his funeral service through Facebook live.
Many facets of the community were touched by Vega’s kindness, public service and his love for peace.
He began his career working as a sheriff dispatcher at the age of 19 then rose through the ranks to become the first Hispanic sheriff in Lynn county.
During his life long law enforcement career, Vega was the first chief of the school district police, deputy sheriff and president of the Texas Chief Deputies Association in 2016.
In his off time, he was a volunteer photographer for the Lynn County local paper.
