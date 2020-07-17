Sundown man indicted for online solicitation of a minor

SUNDOWN, Texas (KCBD) - Steve Dale High, 55, of Sundown has been indicted by a Lubbock County Grand Jury on a charge of solicitation of a minor.
According to the police report, Steve High tried to have sex with a person younger than 18 for payment.
Steve High was communicating with a minor he knew to be under the age of 18.
Police discovered sexually explicit text messages sent from Steve High to a minor he knew to be under the age of 18.
Steve High is currently not in jail.
Steve High was released after one day in jail. Steve High was released after posting a $25,000 bond. A condition of his bond is to not have any unsupervised contact with any child under the age of 18.
