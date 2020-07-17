TAPPS delays start of high school football season

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - TAPPS announced today that the start of the high school football season will be delayed by five weeks.
September 8th is the first day fall sports workouts can begin.
Football can put pads on September 15th.
They can then scrimmage the week of September 21st with the first games October 1, 2 or 3.
The football season was supposed to start August 27, 28 and 29 so five weeks are cut off.
The playoff dates and State Championships in December stay the same so it’s a five game regular season into the postseason.
TAPPS decision leaves some open dates for UIL teams at this point but the UIL is expected to announce their athletic plans Monday.
KCBD Sports is talking to area TAPPS schools and will have more on this story tonight on the News at 6 and 10.
