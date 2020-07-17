Texas Tech picked ninth in Big-12 football preseason poll

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Texas Tech Red Raiders were picked to finish 9th in the Big-12 football preseason media poll.
Last season, the Red Raiders were picked to finish seventh in the conference. They ended the 2019 season, with a (4-8) overall record, and a (2-7) conference record which landed them in the ninth spot ahead of only Kansas.
Oklahoma was picked to finish 1st for the eighth time since 2011. The Sooners have won 13 conference titles, including the last five. OU received 80 out of the 90 first place votes. Oklahoma State was picked second with six first place votes, while Texas was third, with the remaining four first place votes.
Iowa State was ranked fourth, followed by Baylor at the fifth spot. TCU was in the six spot, with Kansas State at seventh, and West Virginia at 8th. Kansas was once again picked to finish last in the Big-12.
The top two finishers are slated to meet on Saturday, December 5th, in the Big-12 Championship Game in the AT&T Stadium in Arlington,Texas.
