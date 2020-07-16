Your weekend of heat

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -For the tenth day in a row Lubbock hit the century mark, in fact, the high was 101 degrees. Fortunately, the record of 105 degrees, set in 1989, will remain in place with Lubbock falling 4 degress short of that record.
As we move into the weekend the region will remain hot, however, temperatures will begin to slowly decrease by Monday. It’s only a few degrees difference, but by Sunday afternoon highs should be in the mid to upper 90s across most of the area. The exception will be the eastern South Plains where highs will remain at or above 100 degrees.
The upper level high will slowly move to the northeast into the Kansas and Oklahoma region allowing west Texas to get some relief.
If you check my 7 day forecast you’ll see that we will remain in the 90s, but hopefully in the low 90s by Thursday of next week.
Rain will be confined to New Mexico tonight, but a chance of some showers will return to the northwest areas by Saturday evening. Then on Sunday, rain may be able to move as far east as Littlefield to at least near Plainview by late afternoon and evening.
In general, rain chances will remain low through the middle of next week.
