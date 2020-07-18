Airport hits 100, tied for 2nd on consecutive 100-degree days

Rain chances are not spectacular at all for the next 7 days. Every day, our western areas, so Plains, Morton, Friona, Seminole… have an outside chance of storms crossing the border. But the chances are very slim that they make it to the central South Plains, and almost non-existent chance they make it to areas off the Caprock. Except for Sunday night into Monday. That has the best chance of seeing mountain storms make it to us during the late evening and overnight hours.