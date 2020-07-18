Airport hits 100, tied for 2nd on consecutive 100-degree days

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - This heat wave has truly been historic. We knew it would be going in and it’s met expectations.
While we peaked out earlier this week at 111, we’ve gradually been on the decline since then. This should be it for the Heat Wave of 2020 for Lubbock. Today, we scraped our way to 100 degrees. This puts this heat wave at 2nd place on the all time list for consecutive days for Lubbock with temperatures at 100 or more, tied with 11 days in 1994. We shouldn’t reach 100 on Sunday, ending the streak.
Normal for this time of year is around 93 degrees, and we are going to continue edging closer to that over the next few days.
Rain chances are not spectacular at all for the next 7 days. Every day, our western areas, so Plains, Morton, Friona, Seminole… have an outside chance of storms crossing the border. But the chances are very slim that they make it to the central South Plains, and almost non-existent chance they make it to areas off the Caprock. Except for Sunday night into Monday. That has the best chance of seeing mountain storms make it to us during the late evening and overnight hours.
There is some slight hope for some rain at the end of the next 7 days, so we’ll keep an eye on that.
Enjoy the rest of your weekend!
