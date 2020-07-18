Relief From Triple Digit Heat Coming Soon

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - After more than a week and a half of 100+ temperatures some relief is on the way though this afternoon may add one more day to the stretch of triple digit temperatures. We are optimistically forecasting the high temperature for today in Lubbock at 99 degrees though other communities will still reach 100 by day's end.
Early morning showers to the northwest near communities such as Muleshoe will diminish soon but chances are still favorable for parts of the northern South Plains to develop some spotty showers and thunderstorms later this afternoon through overnight. Chances fro Lubbock look slim today, but still a possibility for some gusty wind from outflow developed by storms to the north.
Overnight temperatures reduce into the low to middle 70's and tomorrow afternoon should be a few degrees cooler in the middle 90's beginning our temperature trend below 100 degrees.
Low chances for afternoon and overnight showers and storms will still be present throughout the week but the position of the upper level high pressure which has been dominating our weather pattern for the past two weeks will not be the best for precipitation development.
Remember to follow the forecast online at kcbd.com/weather or with the free KCBD weather app - http://onelink.to/kcbdweather
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.