Break from triple-digit heat on the South Plains

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - After eleven consecutive days with a high at or above 100 degrees, Lubbock and the rest of the KCBD viewing area will get a slight break from the extreme heat. It’s still going to be hot. That heat and the humidity may be enough to spark a shower or two.
Mostly sunny skies will prevail through early afternoon before clouds begin to bubble up. Temperatures will soar into the 90s, which is hot but not as hot as the past eleven days. The wind will generally be light, though there may be a notable exception.
While a stray storm or two is possible late each afternoon and early evening, the better chance of storms and rain again will be over the northwestern third (or so) of the KCBD viewing area.
There's a plume of moisture streaming across southern New Mexico and into the Panhandle. I expect this will fuel storms over our neighbor to the west this afternoon. The activity will drift toward the state line and likely into the northwestern viewing area this evening.
Any storm may produce strong wind gusts, especially after sunset until just past midnight. During that time the storms will be weakening, and some may quickly collapse, which may result in strong winds and blowing dust.
I will add to this story, including adding a video, with much more info a little later this morning. Please check back.
If you work or play outside continue to practice heat safety and know the signs of heat illness. For more information, including symptoms, see the National Weather Service’s web page on heat safety at https://www.weather.gov/safety/heat.
