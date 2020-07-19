Hot, But Not as Hot

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -Temperatures finally remained below 100 degrees in Lubbock Sunday afternoon.
The high officially reached 96 degrees after a morning low of 75.
The good news is that our forecast will keep temperatures below 100 degrees throughout most of the upcoming forecast period.
There will be a slight chance of thunderstorms tonight, mainly north of Lubbock.
A few overnight storms cannot be ruled out across the region as a complex of storms attempts to move into the area from New Mexico and the Panhandle.
Monday brings mostly sunny skies and daytime highs in the middle 90′s.
South winds average 10 to 20 mph Monday afternoon.
Stray storms are possible again Monday afternoon and Monday evening.
