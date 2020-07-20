Harmony Science Academy appoints new principal

Mr. Bicici started his teaching career as a Science and Biology teacher in 2002. He continued teaching in Dallas at HSA-Dallas until 2006. Then, moved to New Orleans where he was an Assistant Principal for four years. He then moved to Oklahoma City and was a campus principal for 6 years, until 2017 when he decided to move back to Texas. He moved to El Paso and rejoined Harmony Public Schools as an AP at Harmony School of Innovation-El Paso. After two years there, he was promoted to the director of academics for the El Paso district and will now be moving to Lubbock as the principal for HSA-Lubbock. Mr. Bicici holds a Master's degree in Biology Education and Educational Administration.