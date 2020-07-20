LPD, U.S. Marshals searching for wanted fugitives

Lubbock Police sent out the following information on Alvin Bracy, Jr., Bryan Jaquawn Young-Rector, and Melissa Ann Castillo. (Source: Lubbock Police)
July 20, 2020 at 4:48 PM CDT - Updated July 20 at 4:48 PM

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department, U.S. Marshals Service, The Lubbock County Sheriff’s Office and The Texas Department of Pardon and Parole are searching for three fugitives and they are asking for the public’s help.

Lubbock Police sent out the following information releases on Alvin Bracy, Jr., Bryan Jaquawn Young-Rector, and Melissa Ann Castillo.

Authorities encourage anyone with information on these fugitives to please contact the Lubbock Crime Line at 806-741-1000.

