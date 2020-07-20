Rain Chances Return to the Region

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -Rain has returned to portions of the region yesterday and again today. Most of it is concentrated in the northeast South Plains today. However, there is a chance for isolated showers/storms over most of the region through this evening. In addition, rain chances return on Tuesday and continue into Wednesday.
While severe weather is not likely, there could be some severe wind gusts up to 65 mph or greater with isolated storms. Also, some of the storms will produce very heavy rainfall and frequent lightning over the next two days.
Rain chances will decrease by Thursday which will lead to a warmup of temperatures once again.
Due to the cloud cover and scattered storms afternoon temps should be slightly lower over the area both tomorrow and Wednesday.
Keep in mind that if you’re fortunate enough to receive rain your afternoon temps could fall into the 70s while those without rain will remain in the 90s.
Temperatures will remain in the low to mid 90s through the weekend with rain and clouds impacting afternoon temperatures.
