Red Raiders lose another home football game

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - In the upcoming football season, the Red Raiders had seven scheduled home games. Right now, they only have five.
When the PAC 12 eliminated non-conference games, the Red Raiders lost hosting Arizona September 19th.
Tonight, the SWAC postponed all sports till the spring. That cancels the Red Raiders’ September 12th home game with Alabama State.
Texas Tech Athletic Director Kirby Hocutt released this statement tonight.
“We learned late this afternoon that the SWAC will move all of its fall sports, including football, to the spring. We expected this decision and have already been in discussions with several potential opponents. As I’ve stated previously, we remain in constant contact with our peers in the Big 12 Conference and will continue to evaluate our options to play a complete football schedule.”
At this point Texas Tech opens the season at UTEP September 5th and now has openings for September 12th and 19th.
