South Plains slim rain chance

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - In addition to a little less heat, there’s a little better chance of rain in our forecast.
Early this morning an area of showers and thunderstorms was bringing much needed rain to the northwestern viewing area. The showers are diminishing and by mid-morning there may be a few light showers/sprinkles lingering.
An isolated storm or two are possible this afternoon, under a partly cloudy sky. The chance of rain at any spot, including Lubbock, will be no more than ten percent.
Temperatures will peak in the 90s, about the same as yesterday (Sunday). Outside of storm activity, winds will generally be light (about 5 to 15 mph) to occasionally slightly breezy (10 to 20 mph).
A few isolated storms are possible this evening and tonight, mainly over the northwestern KCBD viewing area.
Increasing storm and rain chances are anticipated for tomorrow (Tuesday). Based on current data, spotty storms are likely to develop during the afternoon and evening. The number and coverage of the storms will increase as will the chance of rain. That said, the chance of measurable rain at any spot will be about 20 percent.
Any storm may produce strong wind gusts, especially after sunset until just past midnight. During that time the storms will be weakening, and some may quickly collapse, which may result in strong winds and blowing dust.
High temperatures Tuesday will range from the low to upper 90s.
Storm activity will gradually diminish Tuesday evening, except possibly over the northwestern viewing area.
Spotty storms also are expected Wednesday afternoon and evening. Slim rain chances will follow through the weekend. By the way, it's the last weekend of July.
Temperatures the remainder of the week and through the weekend will peak in the 90s.
