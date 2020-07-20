TXDOT projects continue in West and East Sides of Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - TXDOT crews were out early Monday morning working on road projects on different sides of town: one on the Marsha Sharp Freeway in between 82nd Street and Upland and the other, a nine-mile stretch project on U.S. 84 from Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard to County Road 3300 or Mango Avenue near Slaton.
On the Marsha Sharp Freeway, operations began to mill and pave the roadways.
TXDOT says there may be lane closures and ramp closures, including the 82nd street exit, if you’re heading westbound this week when traveling.
They’re encouraging the public to plan accordingly, even though they say they won’t close ramps during rush hours or over night.
This project will take a week to complete and it’s all part of a 10.3 million dollar project to resurface the part of the freeway that lies in between Wolfforth and Lubbock. An auxiliary lane addition is also included in that budget. This whole project is set to finish in Spring 2021.
On US 84 in between Lubbock and Slaton, orange cones were alongside the highway as workers began a new safety feature project that involves adding some cable barriers to keep vehicles from flying into the median.
Work will take place for a nine-mile stretch from Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard to County Road 3300 or Mango Avenue near Posey, which is near Slaton.
TXDOT will also remove several crossovers to increase safety and reduce traffic.
Some shoulder and lane closures will happen during the project that is scheduled for completion in December.
