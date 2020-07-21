Idalou PD searching for suspects in car burglaries, theft

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Idalou Police Department is searching for suspects in a number of vehicle burglaries and theft of a motor vehicle, and they are asking for the public’s help in identifying them.
Idalou PD posted a release Tuesday afternoon, saying they are looking for at least two Hispanic males last seen driving in late model tan Chevy Tahoe with a black moulding stripe on both the driver and passenger sides.
The thefts occurred on July 19 in Idalou. The suspects and vehicles were seen on video between 12:30 a.m. and 3:00 a.m. According to authorities, two other vehicles may also be involved: A dark gray Ford Mustang and a white Cadillac town car.
PD says one of the suspects is wearing a black jacket with a Nike logo on the back of the jacket.
Police are asking for help from anyone in Idalou, especially on 7th Street, 8th Street, Walnut, Mimosa, and Hickory to provide video or photographs from security cameras that would aid in getting further descriptions or license plates of the vehicles.
If you have any information that would aid Idalou PD in their investigation, please call 806-892-2531, or email Sgt. Garcia at: egarcia@cityofidalou.com.
