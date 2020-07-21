A little less heat, a little more rain

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Over the past couple of days slight changes in our weather pattern have been unfolding, and additional changes - still slight - are ahead. Temperatures are down and rain chances are up, slightly.
These changes mean high temperatures this week and weekend will be seasonable. For the Lubbock vicinity highs will range from the low to the mid-90s.
These changes also mean a little better chance of rain over the next several days. The past couple of days the chance of rain for the Lubbock vicinity was no more than 10 percent. The changes bump it up to around 20 percent.
Isolated storms will develop this afternoon, becoming widely scattered this evening. Many areas will miss out on rain, but where it does rain it may be heavy. These storms may produce strong winds, but these events are expected to be isolated.
Rain Totals
A trace of rain, not enough to measure, fell at the Lubbock airport early Tuesday morning. The total for July is 1.05", which is 0.26" below the average for the month through July 20. The total for the year so far is 8.23", which is 2.33" below the average to date. Last year the to-date total was 13.45".
Rain totals (in inches) in and near the KCBD viewing area for the 72 hours ending at 7 AM Tuesday, courtesy of the TTU Mesonet:
0.93 EARTH 9WSW
0.85 MULESHOE 2SSW
0.74 TURKEY 2WSW
0.65 HAPPY 1E
0.62 FRIONA 2NE
0.57 DIMMITT 2NE
0.54 SOUTH PLAINS 3ENE
0.50 POST 1NE
0.44 TULIA 2ENE
0.42 TATUM NM 2SW
0.36 SLATON 2NE
0.30 AMHERST 1NE
0.26 CAPROCK CANYONS SP
0.14 VIGO PARK
0.13 TAHOKA 3NNE
0.10 WHITE RIVER LAKE 6NW
0.09 HART 3N
0.08 RALLS 1SE
0.05 FLOYDADA 2NNE
0.03 CHILDRESS 2NNE
0.03 NORTHFIELD 1S
0.03 OLTON 6S
0.02 MORTON 1ENE
0.01 SUNDOWN 8WSW
Most Mesonet stations are not located in the community they are named for but are nearby. The characters following each community above refer to the automated weather station location in miles and the direction from the community’s center. Typically, that’s the Courthouse or City Hall, sometimes the downtown or business district. “POST 1NE” is the station one mile northeast of the center of Post. Rainfall in Post may have been less or greater.
