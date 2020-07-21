Local respiratory therapist returns from overwhelmed New York hospitals

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Back in April, New York was the epicenter of the Coronavirus outbreak in the United States.
At the same time, local respiratory therapist Tawnya Mcconic was furloughed from University Medical Center and she knew it was a sign.
Despite the risk for her health and being far from home, Mcconic arrived at the New York Presbyterian Hospital in Brooklyn.
The hospital usually had two intensive care units, but when Mcconic got there, the entire hospital was turned into a make-shift intensive care unit.
At least five days a week, Mcconic would wear a gown, medical mask, N-95 mask and face shield for her twelve hour shifts.
Every day, she was treating twenty COVID-19 patients on ventilators. Normally, she would only treat five during the day.
During her first month, when the outbreak in New York was at a peak, she would lose a patient to COVID-19 every single day.
“There were people on ventilators everywhere. I had never seen anything like that. It was overwhelming and surprising,” Mcconic said.
When she arrived there were 150 people on ventilators. Fortunately, when she left the New York Presbyterian hospital there were less than 20 people on ventilators and New York had no new cases.
“I know a lot of those, out of the 150, were not success stories but many of them were and that helps you feel a little bit better about the situation,”Mcconic said.
She is back in Lubbock taking some time to rest, but will soon serve the front lines of her home state. This time she knows what to expect and how to push through the overwhelming times.
In New York, she saw many health care workers continue working while they were exhausted, which causes their immune system to weaken and become more susceptible to the virus. Mcconic hopes her help will relieve the burden and help keep health care workers safe.
Brave is defined as someone who shows courage. Mcconic doesn’t feel brave. Helping those in need and caring for others without hesitation is exactly what she signed up for.
“When I became a health care worker, I didn’t think it would be something this intense, but I knew there would be trials of dealing when taking care of someone. I don’t think I am being brave. Its part of me, part of who I am.”
