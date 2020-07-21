More Storms & Showers

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -Finally, welcome rain over many communities on the South Plains. Moisture, heat and some instability produced widespread showers and a few storms on Tuesday for the area. Most rain will diminish in the evening, but should return over the region again on Wednesday.
Some storms produced rainfall amounts of a trace to ¾” along with gusty winds and in some cases frequent lightning.
Another round of widely scattered showers and storms will be possible again on Wednesday afternoon and evening. By Thursday and Friday rain chances will be lower for the area, but some spotty showers will continue each afternoon.
Slightly better chances of rain possible for the weekend.
Even with clouds and scattered showers Lubbock still managed to hit 96 degrees for an afternoon high in the city.
Temperatures will be variable each day, depending on sun, clouds and rain. So, temps may vary from the low 90s to the mid 90s anywhere on the South Plains Wednesday through Friday.
The nighttime lows will also remain around 70 degrees for the remainder of the week.
