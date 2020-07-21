Pay It Forward: Recognizing City of Lubbock’s Solid Waste Deparment’s hard work duing pandemic

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On this week’s Pay It Forward, WesTex Federal Credit Union wanted to recognize another City of Lubbock Department’s service. Lubbock’s solid waste department’s work usually goes unnoticed, which means a job well done in their case. The employees have been working extra hard during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The biggest thing that we’ve seen through all of this is- with everybody staying home and sheltering at home, you’re just seeing a tremendous increase in the volume of trash that we’re picking up from our residents,” said Brenda Haney, Solid Waste Director.
The department said it’s picking up two to three times as much trash more than this time last year, due to the Coronavirus pandemic.
“During these times, the team here and all the people that work in solid waste collections, they’ve been working overtime. they’ve been working a little bit harder, a lot harder they normally do, trying to keep up and trying to make sure that our alleys and our trash and collected and everybody around here, safe,” said The Wood Franklin, Director of Public Works. “So, during these times, these people have actually been working harder and more hours than they normally do. And we really appreciate their dedication.
There are about 48 collection routes per day through the city. The department said on average they pick up 1,200 - 1,300 tons of trash per day regionally.
WesTex Federal Credit Union wanted to pay it forward to the whole department to say thank you for all their hard work.
“We wanted to start their day with a really nice breakfast, a couple of breakfast burritos and a beverage,” said Vicki Love, President & CEO for WesTex. “Thank you so much for allowing us to be here and to recognize them for their hard work.”
For those who would like to nominate someone for Pay It Forward, they can fill out the form at KCBD.com.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.