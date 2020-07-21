Police Activity: Man in custody after hour-long standoff with police

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A situation at 35th and Nashville Ave. in Lubbock started around 3:30 p.m. when a man ran into a house, possibly with a gun.
Police set up a perimeter in the area. After more than an hour, about 4:45 p.m., a man walked out of the house with his hands up, according to witnesses on the scene.
Police officials say the situation started with an attempt to locate.
Investigators are working to see if there is anyone else in the house.
KCBD NewsChannel 11 is on the scene gathering information. The man’s name has not been released at this time.
