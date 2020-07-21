Trump’s team on Capitol Hill as virus aid talks deepen

Easing the payroll tax is dividing Trump's party because it is used to finance Social Security and Medicare. The tax is already being deferred for employers under the previous virus relief package. Supporters say cutting it now for employees would put money in people's pockets and stimulate the economy, but detractors warn it would do little for out-of-work Americans and add to the nation's rising debt load. McConnell is straining to keep the bill's total price tag at $1 trillion.