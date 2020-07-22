Daybreak Today Wednesday Morning Brief

105 new COVID cases reported in Lubbock County, Texas sees COVID hospitalization increase, UIL pushes state football game to January

Daybreak Today Wednesday Morning Brief
Daybreak Today Live logo (Source: KCBD)
By Michael Cantu | July 22, 2020 at 6:11 AM CDT - Updated July 22 at 6:12 AM

Good morning and thank you for joining us!

On Daybreak Today, Lubbock County reports 105 new cases of COVID-19 and one more death.

The number of COVID-related hospitalizations in Texas is at an all-time high.

The University Interscholastic League released its fall sports calendar.

  • The season for 1A through 4A schools will start on Aug. 27.
  • But, 5A and 6A schools will start Sept. 24, because of higher COVID numbers related to higher population.
  • State championship games will take place in January.
  • Read more here: UIL: There will be high school football this season

The NFL will not have pre-season games.

President Donald Trump is urging U.S. residents to be responsible and wear masks.

For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.

As always, be sure to join Sharon MainesSteve Divine and Michael Cantu along with the rest of the Daybreak Today crew for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.