Daybreak Today Wednesday Morning Brief

Good morning and thank you for joining us!
On Daybreak Today, Lubbock County reports 105 new cases of COVID-19 and one more death.
- There are now 2,206 active cases in the county.
- The number of hospitalizations is at 101 patients.
- Get the latest details here: COVID-19: Lubbock reports 105 new cases on Tuesday, one new death
The number of COVID-related hospitalizations in Texas is at an all-time high.
- Currently, there are more than 10,800 patients in Texas hospitals.
- The number of COVID hospitalizations has been in the 10,000-range since July 10.
- Read more from The Texas Tribune: Texas coronavirus hospitalizations climb to a new record high after two days of declining numbers
The University Interscholastic League released its fall sports calendar.
- The season for 1A through 4A schools will start on Aug. 27.
- But, 5A and 6A schools will start Sept. 24, because of higher COVID numbers related to higher population.
- State championship games will take place in January.
- Read more here: UIL: There will be high school football this season
The NFL will not have pre-season games.
- The players union say the games are unnecessary risks. Teams will also reduce training camp rosters to 80 players.
- The season is set to start on Sept. 10.
- Read more here: AP source: NFLPA agrees with league on no preseason games
President Donald Trump is urging U.S. residents to be responsible and wear masks.
- He also encouraged more hand-washing, social distancing and avoiding crowded venues.
- The president said the pandemic will get worse before it gets better.
- Read more here: Trump says virus in US will get worse before it gets better
For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.
As always, be sure to join Sharon Maines, Steve Divine and Michael Cantu along with the rest of the Daybreak Today crew for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.