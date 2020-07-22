First female Sheriff appointed in Lynn County, after passing of Sheriff Abraham Vega

LYNN COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - Judge Mike Braddock in Lynn County has confirmed a new Sheriff has been appointed after the passing of Sheriff Abraham Vega due to COVID-19 complications.
On Tuesday, July 21, Wanda Mason was appointed as Interim Sheriff of Lynn County.
Mason is a retired DPS trooper, and now she is the first female Sheriff in Lynn County history.
There will be an election for sheriff in November. Mason will hold the post until January 2021 when a new sheriff will be sworn in.
