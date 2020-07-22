Former Snyder assistant P.E. teacher pleads guilty to exchanging nude photos with 12-year-old

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - On July 21, 2020, 19-year-old Xavier Cenobio Gutierrez pleaded guilty to the charge of transfer of obscene material to a minor.
According to the factual resume in federal court records, Xavier Cenobio Gutierrez admits that from Dec. 2019 to Jan. 2020 he requested nude images from a 12-year-old. He told investigators at the time, he was the assistant P.E. teacher at Snyder Jr. High School and he knew the child from school. He also admits to knowing the child was 12-years-old.
Documents say Gutierrez was chatting with the student on Snap Chat and requested the nude images from her and he admits to sending at least one image of his genitalia.
If convicted, he faces up to 10 years in prison, a fine not to exceed $250,000, up to three years supervised release, and he will have to register as a sex offender.
A sentencing date has not been set.
