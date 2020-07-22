KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Lonnie

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Lonnie, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. Lonnie is a 1.5-year-old black and white pit who arrived at the shelter almost one month ago.
He is a loving dog but would work best as an only-dog. He is also neutered and up-to-date on his shots.
Lonnie’s adoption fees for Tuesday, July 22, have been waived.
General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.
To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.