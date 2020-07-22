Lamb County care center reports six COVID-19 deaths as of July 22, 44 residents and 17 staff positive

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lamb County nursing and rehab facility is reporting 44 residents and 17 staff as testing positive for COVID-19, with two hospitalized.
The Runningwater Draw Care Center in Olton posted to their website, saying there has been six deaths, as of July 21.
Staff at the facility say they are retesting some residents after 17 days to see if they are now testing negative.
The care center has also set up an air purification system in order to fight the disease. According to their website: “This system provides air purification through a process called photocatalytic oxidation. Different from air filtration, this process decomposes the cells in airborne contaminates such as bacteria cells, mold spores, and viruses. The titanium dioxide photocatalyst has been found to be more effective than any other antibacterial agent. Generally speaking, conversions by titanium dioxide are three times stronger than chlorine and 1.5 times stronger than ozone.”
The facility is also looking to cover the positions of staff who are now out sick, asking for help from those interested in employment or volunteering.
