LISD classrooms during COVID-19 pandemic

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Independent School District has spent the past weeks fine tuning their fall re-opening plan based on a recent survey sent to parents.
At least 65% of LISD parents were in favor of face-to-face instruction, Assistant superintendent Misty Reiber said on Wednesday.
Parents have until August 3rd to let the district know if they want their child to go back to the classroom or virtual learning.
Here are a few things parents can expect when school starts August 17th.
Masks
- Masks are mandatory for all children under the age of 10.
- Masks will be enforced the same way dress code is enforce. Each campus has a student code of conduct that disciplines dress code age appropriately.
- Masks will be provided by the district on the first day of school and can be replenished throughout the year if a student forgets their mask.
- Students can wear their own mask from home, if they choose.
- Teachers will wear masks, except when giving lecture. Teachers of younger students will have clear masks, so young students can see their teacher’s full expression.
Limiting exposure from visitors
- Parents must make an appointment with the school before going inside the building.
- Before school drop-off and after school pick up will no longer allow parents to come inside the building. For younger students, parents will drop them off at the front door of the building and a teacher or teacher assistant will walk them to class.
Social distancing
- Younger student classrooms will no longer have multiple students at trapezoid tables. They will be alone at each table or desk.
- Students will be allowed to take off their mask during lunch time. All students will face the same direction and in some schools, there will be empty seats between students.
- Only one child will sit on a school bus seat at a time, unless they are from the same household. Each student will sit closest to the window.
