Lubbock man charged with endangering a child with criminal neglect

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Steven Rodriguez, 22, of Lubbock has been indicted on a charge of endangering a child with criminal neglect.
The indictment says on Dec. 28, 2019, Rodriguez was speeding with a child younger than 15 in the vehicle.
The second count of the indictment says Rodriguez did intentionally flee from a peace officer who was trying to arrest him.
The chase of Rodriguez lasted 45 minutes around the city.
According to a Lubbock police report, the chase began around 7:45 p.m. when a Department of Public Safety helicopter requested help from police officers in locating vehicles suspected of racing on East Municipal Drive and North Guava Avenue.
Police say 22-year-old Steven Rodriguez was driving the vehicle and continued trying to evade officers. The DPS helicopter followed Rodriguez until he stopped in the 300 block of East Queens and tried to escape police on foot with a juvenile passenger.
Steven Rodriguez bonded out of Jail after one day.
