Lubbock man indicted for indecency with a child with sexual contact

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Ricky James Custer, 33, of Lubbock has been indicted on a charge of indecency with a child with sexual contact.
According to the police report, on May 1, 2015, Custer is accused of engaging in sexual contact of a girl younger than 14 years of age. The police report says the child was 8 or 9 years old at the time.
The police report says Custer watched pornographic videos with the child.
Custer made the child touch his genitalia, according to the police report and the indictment. When the child cried, he told the child to go wash her hands. He told the child to not tell her mother.
The child moved out of state and returned to Lubbock in 2019. Custer was still associated with the family.
The child reported the indecency to a cousin, and the child’s parents reported it to police.
The report says the child told the information to her family members over a period of time.
The investigator in the police report states Custer did not get in contact with police after investigators tried multiple times.
Because of that, police presented the case to the Lubbock County Criminal District Attorney’s Office for the consideration of the filing of charges.
Ricky James Custer is currently in the Lubbock County Detention Center on a bond of $50,000
