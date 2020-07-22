Lubbock man indicted for prostitution with person under 18-years-old

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Bhavik Patel, 29, of Lubbock has been indicted on a prostitution charge.
Patel has been indicted for trying to pay for sex with someone younger than 18 years of age.
The Lubbock Police Department Special Operations Vice Unit and DPS conducted an online prostitution operation on February 21, 2020.
According to police, Patel contacted an ad posted online and began communicating with an undercover female police officer. Patel agreed to meet with the undercover female officer as well an an undercover female officer who was posing as a 17-year-old.
Patel agreed to pay the undercover female officers U.S currency in exchange for sex.
Patel arrived at the listed location and entered the room with the undercover officers.
Patel paid the undercover officers.
Patel was arrested and transported to the Lubbock County Jail. Patel′s money and cell phone were taken as evidence.
Bhavik Patel is not currently in jail.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.