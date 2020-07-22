Man indicted for online solicitation of a child in Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Jorge Valentino, 24, of Lubbock has been indicted on a charge of online solicitation of a minor.
The police report says on May 15, 2020, Valentino with the intent to commit sexual assault, communicated by text message in a sexually explicit manner.
Valentino solicited anal sexual activity or vaginal sexual activity from a child younger than 16-years-old, according to the police report.
Valentino has been in jail since May 15, on a bond of $15,000.
