Man takes 20 years for burglary in 2019 Dendy case, prosecutors drop murder charge

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One of four men arrested in connection with the 2019 shooting death of 49-year-old Robert Dendy has pleaded guilty to burglary of a habitation and was sentenced to 20 years in prison.
21-year-old Kyi Baker, of Floydada, was sentenced Wednesday. Baker and an unnamed 14-year-old male were arrested less than 10 hours after Dendy confronted two men attempting to break into a home in the 4700 block of Auburn Street, on Tuesday July, 6, 2019.
During the investigation, Baker told detectives they were trying to steal drugs, money and a gun from a safe in the home.
When Dendy confronted them, Baker told Police he ran from the scene, later meeting up with the 14-year-old, who told Baker he shot Dendy with the gun they went in to steal.
According to a 2019 warrant, the 14-year-old denied shooting Dendy to police, but later told a nurse he shot Dendy while being chased.
The 14-year-old is currently facing a murder charge as a juvenile, and his case is still pending. He is currently being held in the Juvenile Detention Center.
The man who admitted to police he drove Baker and the juvenile to the home before trying to flee the neighborhood, 40-year-old Ivan Fierro, was found guilty of murder and sentenced to 40 years in prison.
The owner of the safe, 22-year-old Matthew Wolfe, was arrested on July 12, 2019, for drug possession with intent to deliver and organized crime. Charges against him are still pending.
