Memorial Ride for deceased Lynn County Sheriff Vega will benefit his family

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A memorial ride for Sheriff Abraham Vega will happen on August 23, 2020, and the proceeds will go to his family.
The event is to honor Sheriff Vega who lost his life due to COVID-19 complications on July 11, 2020.
The event is on Aug. 23 and will begin at 10 a.m. at Cook’s Garage in Lubbock. The ride will head down Hwy. 87 to Tahoka, then by the Lynn County Sheriff’s Office and then by his home and back to Lubbock.
After the ride, there will be a raffle, a car show and possibly live music.
The cost per vehicle is $20 - motorcycles, trucks, all vehicles are welcome.
If you want to be a part of the event, show up by 10 a.m. on Aug. 23, 2020 to Cook’s Garage at 11002 Hwy. 87 in Lubbock.
The event is sponsored by La Placa LEMC - Lubbock Chapter, Cook’s Garage, Twisted Cycles of Lubbock, Rich’s Gun Works, South Plains Star and Shields, Boots and Badges of the South Plains, One Shot One Kill Pest Control and C-Town Racing Club.
