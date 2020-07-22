Scattered showers and storms possible through Thursday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -Very warm and humid weather conditions are in the forecast across the viewing area through Thursday.
Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible Wednesday evening.
No severe weather is expected, but a few storms could produce strong downburst wind gusts up to 50 to 55 mph.
Brief downpours and frequent lightning may also occur.
Atmospheric conditions are favorable for tropical funnels or landspouts across the area Wednesday afternoon and Thursday afternoon.
Lows tonight fall into the upper 60's and lower 70's.
Daytime highs Thursday rebound to near 90 degrees.
Storm coverage becomes more isolated Friday and Saturday.
A disturbance in the Gulf of Mexico could increase rain chances late Sunday and Monday.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.