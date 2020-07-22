Scattered South Plains storms today

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The pattern which brought the more widespread rain yesterday will continue into Friday. I'll add the list to this story a little later this morning. Please check back. This will help moderate temperatures and the wildfire danger. Much of the area remains in drought.
The pattern mentioned includes the likelihood of spotty morning showers, scattered afternoon storms, isolated evening storms, and an overall mostly cloudy sky. Some areas will remain dry, many areas will receive rain, and a few spots will measure significant rainfall. Perhaps more than an inch.
The clouds and showers will contribute to a little less afternoon heat and slightly cooler nights.
High temperatures will range from near 90 degrees in the northwestern KCBD viewing area to the upper 90s in the eastern viewing area. Lows will range from the low 60s northwest to mid-70s east. In and around Lubbock temperatures will typically peak in the low 90s and bottom out near 70 degrees. Give or take.
Winds will be light, except for storm-generated winds. A few storms may produce wind gusts greater than 60 mph.
