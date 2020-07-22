South Plains Food Bank announces new C.E.O.

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Dina Jeffries is expected to be named the CEO of the South Plains Food Bank tomorrow, July 23, 2020.
Jeffries currently serves as the President and CEO at the Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Southwest.
Jeffries will replace David Weaver who has served as CEO of the South Plains food bank for 27 years.
The announcement will take place Thursday, July 23, at 3:00 p.m. at the South Plains Food Bank Community Room located at 5606 MLK Blvd Lubbock, TX 79424.
Through a thorough search, the Board of Directors want to announce the new C.E.O to take over leadership with the retirement of David Weaver.
