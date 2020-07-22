WANTED WEDNESDAY: Lubbock police searching for burglary, vandalism suspects

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock police are looking for suspects in four separate incidents in today's Wanted Wednesday.
First, two suspects who police say stole credit card information and purchased a large number of items online from Lowes at 5022 West Loop 289 back on May 5. Police shared photos taken when they came to pick the items up.
Second, police are looking for three suspects accused of damaging an ATM machine in the 5000 block of 50th Street back on June 21 at 2:20 a.m.
Third, police are searching for three suspects who damaged a camera in an elevator in a parking garage at the 25Twenty apartments on June 6 at 1:20 a.m.
Fourth, police are looking for three male suspects accused of stealing items from the garage of a small business in the 200 block of North University on July 13.
If you recognize any of these suspects, police as that you call Crime Line at 806-741-1000. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.
