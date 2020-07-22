WANTED WEDNESDAY: Lubbock police searching for burglary, vandalism suspects

Happy Wednesday, Lubbock! Can you help us identify these men and women?! First up, we have two suspects use stolen credit card information and order some big ticket items from Lowes online! Next, we have three suspects damage an ATM. After that, we have three different suspects damage a camera on an elevator located in the parking garage of 25Twenty apartments. Last but not least, we have three male suspects break into a garage and steal items! Can you help us identify these suspects?! Anyone with information on these cases are encouraged to call Crime Line at 741-1000! Callers can remain anonymous and may even be eligible for a CASH reward!