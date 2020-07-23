Daybreak Today Thursday Morning Brief

Good morning and thank you for joining us!
On Daybreak Today, Lubbock County recorded another 113 new cases of COVID-19 and one more death.
- There are now 2,233 active cases of the virus.
- The total death toll is now at 68 people.
- Read the latest details here: COVID-19: Lubbock reports 113 new cases on Wednesday, 1 new death
Texas is reporting its highest COVID-related death count since the pandemic.
- The latest report shows 197 people died on Wednesday.
- That goes past a previous record high of 174 deaths recorded on Friday.
- Read more from The Texas Tribune here: Texas coronavirus hospitalizations climb to a new record high after two days of declining numbers
The federal government has reached a $2 billion deal with Pfizer for coronavirus vaccines.
- The U.S. will buy $100 million vaccines upon FDA approval.
- The deal will allow the U.S. to buy $500 million more doses, which would be free to U.S. citizens.
- Read more here: US signs contract with Pfizer for COVID-19 vaccine doses
The Trump Administration is sending federal officers to help death with violent crimes in Chicago and Albuquerque.
- President Donald Trump said liberal mayors are to blame for the surge in crime.
- The mayors say they did not ask for federal assistance.
- Read more here: Trump deploys feds to more states under ‘law-and-order’ push
It is a big day for sports fans. The new Major League Baseball season begins today.
- The Washington Nationals and the New York Yankees will play the opening day game.
- Dr. Anthony Fauci will throw out the first pitch.
- Read more here: Opening day amid virus: Masks, empty parks, social justice
