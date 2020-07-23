Daybreak Today Thursday Morning Brief

Lubbock reports 113 new COVID cases, U.S. reaches vaccine deal with Pfizer, MLB opens 60-game season

By Michael Cantu | July 23, 2020 at 6:09 AM CDT - Updated July 23 at 6:09 AM

Good morning and thank you for joining us!

On Daybreak Today, Lubbock County recorded another 113 new cases of COVID-19 and one more death.

Texas is reporting its highest COVID-related death count since the pandemic.

The federal government has reached a $2 billion deal with Pfizer for coronavirus vaccines.

The Trump Administration is sending federal officers to help death with violent crimes in Chicago and Albuquerque.

It is a big day for sports fans. The new Major League Baseball season begins today.

