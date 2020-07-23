KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Laney

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Laney, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. Laney is a 1.5-year-old pit who has been with the shelter since June.
She is a sweet dog who would make a wonderful addition to any family. She is also spayed and up-to-date on her shots.
Laney’s adoption fees for Thursday, July 23, have been waived.
General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.
