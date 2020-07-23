LISD board allows students to participate in UIL, extracurricular activity if learning online

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Independent School District voted on Thursday to allow its students to participate in University Interscholastic League events and other elective courses if they chose to go into virtual learning.
The board voted 6-1 in favor of the resolution. Scot Mayfield, the District 5 trustee, was the only one voting against the resolution.
This means students involved in remote learning can participate in UIL activity, practices or performances. However, students must attend classes associated with the activity they chose to participate in.
On Tuesday, the UIL released its schedule of its fall activity. That included letting larger schools start practicing football in September, while schools under the 4A classification will start on time.
In early June, LISD announced it will allow students to chose if they want to learn online or in the classroom.
