Lubbock attorney says more people making wills in reaction to COVID-19 pandemic

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock Civil Transactions Attorney says people are taking extra precautions and making more requests to write wills since the COVID-19 pandemic began.
“We’re having such an influx in the estate planning realm because I just think people have concerns about it. They’re thinking worst-case scenario,” said Amanda Coburn, an attorney with McCleskey, Harriger, Brazill & Graf.
She said more people are calling with inquiries or making appointments to make a will each week - a volume of calls that would have been spread over a month before COVID-19.
They’re not just calling about wills, but about other estate planning steps such as power of attorney, which gives someone the ability to make medical or business decisions for you.
People are also curious about HIPAA access, which can give another person access to your medical records, and directives to physicians, which allow people to make end-of-life care decisions in advance.
These are all things, Amanda says, that could be cheaper and easier for those you leave behind if you make a will.
"A lot of people assume their house transfers when they die, but that's just not true."
Amanda says people of all different ages and social classes have been realizing with COVID-19 around, anything can happen.
"I see people who are very young making the decision to plan early."
Even if you just own a car, it's wise to think about where that car is going to go, she said.
“Right now, it’s a good time of heightened awareness in our community and everywhere, of the unexpected. All of us are seeing it, so I think it’s a good time to sit back and plan ahead.”
