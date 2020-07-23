Lubbock teacher ready to see her students when it’s safe

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The inside of a Hutchinson Middle School classroom looks exactly how students left it back in March.
The green calendar still says March, the desks are still close together in pods, the last project they completed is still on the wall and the entire room is a freeze frame of when time stopped.
So much has changed since English teacher Morgan Kirkpatrick walked back into her classroom. She and so many other teachers have spent the summer missing their students more than usual, but conflicted by the personal risk.
“I am afraid, but I am having two thoughts. I love my students. I want to be here and do my best for them, but I also don’t want to harm my family,” Kirkpatrick said.
Fortunately, Lubbock ISD has created several new protocols to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in classrooms.
“I know the district has everyone’s best interest at heart, but the situation changes daily,”Kirkpatrick said.
The preventative protocols in place are for health safety, but they can also make it difficult to connect with students in a way that makes learning special.
Kirkpatrick said despite the risk and the new obstacles ahead, she still looks forward to seeing her students.
“Day to day, face to face interaction. That’s the beauty of school for me,” Kirkpatrick said. “I am ready. I think if you ask any teacher, they will say they are ready to be back in the classrooms as long as its safe.”
Her advice to students is to be brave and follow the rules, more than usual.
“We’re asking students to do things no other student has been asked to do before. If they want to be here, they have to follow the rules and keep everyone safe,” Kirkpatrick said. “We’re all in this together.”
